Phillips notched 66 tackles and 12 defensed passes, including two interceptions, along with a fumble recovery over 17 games during the regular season.

Phillips began the season as a starter but moved in and out of that role throughout the campaign due to his middling performance. Despite that, the 2024 third-round draft pick paced New York in defensed passes (12) while tying for the team lead with two pickoffs. Phillips will be in the third year of his rookie contract next season, though it remains to be seen what his role will be in 2026.