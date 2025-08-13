Phillips (undisclosed) participated in practice Wednesday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Phillips started at cornerback in the Giants' first preseason game, but unfortunately exited in the first drive of the contest after attempting to tackle tight end Dalton Kincaid. The 23-year-old opened eyes last season as a rookie, where he started six of the 14 games he played, finishing with 71 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles. Now healthy, the second-year player is slated to start at slot cornerback this season.