Phillips (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The second-year corner from Kentucky practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week due to a calf injury, but it now appears he's ready to face the Bears on Sunday. Phillips has played in all nine of the Giants' games so far this season, recording 40 total tackles and nine passes defended, including two interceptions. Now fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of New York's top cornerbacks in Week 10.