The Giants designated Gano (hamstring) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Gano has been cleared to resume practicing with the Giants for the first time since Week 2 after missing the team's last seven games with a right hamstring strain. Jude McAtamney was elevated from the practice squad ahead of last week's loss to Washington to handle kicking duties, but with no other kicker on the 53-man roster at the moment, the expectation is that Gano will be ready to play this Sunday against the Panthers in Munich if he experiences no setbacks in practice.