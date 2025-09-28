Winston (coach's decision) is listed as inactive but available as the Giants' emergency third quarterback Sunday versus the Chargers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

While Winston will retain his role from the first three games of the season, the top of New York's QB depth chart has changed Week 4, with Jaxson Dart poised for his first NFL start and Russell Wilson handling backup duties. Winston will see the field only if Dart and Wilson suffer injuries.