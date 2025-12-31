Holland (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Oregon product sustained a knee injury in the Week 17 win over the Raiders, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he's still managing the issue. Holland has appeared in 14 games during his first season with the Giants, recording 57 total tackles and five passes defensed, including one interception. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.