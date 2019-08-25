Ladler (undisclosed) was spotted working on the side during Sunday's team practice, Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Ladler hasn't been dealing with injury during camp, so it's unclear as to why he's working on the side. The 27-year-old is battling for a depth role in the secondary, so he'll miss out on valuable reps while he's sidelined.

