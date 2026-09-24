Dan Salomone of the Giants' official siteMcFadden (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McFadden missed the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Rams due to a neck injury. The linebacker was not able to log more than a limited practice session in the Week 2 build-up to Monday Night Football, a benchmark McFadden has already surpassed in Week 3 with his full session Wednesday. The 26-year-old should be healthy enough to suit up for Sunday's game against the Titans.