McFadden notched 10 tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win against the Texans.

Among McFadden's 10 stops were two tackles for loss. The veteran linebacker had logged only three defensive snaps while serving primarily on special teams before Sunday, but he stepped into a starting role and played every one of the Giants' defensive snaps against Houston. It appears McFadden is going to be the replacement for inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who landed on IR due to a chest injury last week.