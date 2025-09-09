McFadden is expected to miss "significant time" due to a foot injury that will require surgery, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

McFadden was carted off the field during the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Commanders. It was initially reported as a leg injury, and while X-rays on his leg came back negative, further tests revealed a significant foot injury that will require the 2022 fifth-rounder to undergo surgery. It's a significant loss to the Giants' defense, as McFadden led the team with 107 combined tackles across 14 regular-season games in 2024. Darius Muasau ended up playing 38 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss and figures to start alongside Bobby Okereke at inside linebacker for as long as McFadden is sidelined.