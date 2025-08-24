The Giants placed Moore (upper leg) on injured reserve Sunday.

Moore injured his right leg in the fourth quarter of Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, and the injury was severe enough for him to undergo surgery Saturday. The 24-year-old underwent a successful procedure, and there's optimism that he'll make a full recovery, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. By being placed on IR, Moore will be required to miss the entire 2025 season while recovering from his procedure, though an injury settlement with the Giants would allow him to sign with a team once he's fully healthy.