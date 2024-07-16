The Giants are hopeful that Johnson (hip), who was placed on the PUP list Tuesday, is not dealing with a long-term injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson will be eligible to come off the PUP list as soon as he's able to practice, so if his hip issue is indeed short-term he may not have to miss much of training camp. The rookie fourth-round pick has just over three weeks to recover prior to New York's preseason kickoff against the Lions on Aug. 08. When healthy, he figures to compete with Daniel Bellinger for the No. 1 tight end role.