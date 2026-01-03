The Giants signed Gipson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Gipson signed with the Giants' practice squad after being waived by the Eagles, and the wide receiver will get his first shot with his new NFC East team in Week 18. The 24-year-old is set to be the secondary kick and punt returner behind Gunner Olszewski, and will likely see most of his Sunday reps with the special-teams unit.