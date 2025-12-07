Xavier Gipson: Waived by Eagles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Eagles announced they have waived Gipson on Sunday.
Gipson missed the Eagles' Week 13 loss to the Bears due to a shoulder injury and was limited in practice until Friday, when he was a full participant. The 24-year-old had two receptions for six yards in six games this season.
