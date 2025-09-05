The Falcons released Arnold (undisclosed) from injured reserve Friday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Arnold was slated to miss the entire 2025 season after reverting to the Falcons' IR in mid-August. However, the injury settlement allows the 28-year-old safety to sign with another team once he's fully recovered from his injury. Arnold last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Texans, when he logged 18 tackles (12 solo) and one forced fumble over eight games.