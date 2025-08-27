The Dolphins are signing Dulcich to the practice squad Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dulcich couldn't make the Giants' initial 53-man roster, but he now faces a nice opportunity in Miami. The Dolphins lack for proven tight end depth behind starter Darren Waller, who spent last year and retirement, so Dulcich could get an opportunity to compete for with Julian Hill and Tanner Conner for reserve opportunities before long. In his rookie year with the Broncos, the 2022 third-round pick flashed intriguing pass-catching upside, but he's struggled both to stay healthy and consistently produce since.