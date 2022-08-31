The Vikings waived Smith-Marsette on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
A 2021 fifth-round pick, Smith found it difficult to make inroads in a receiving corps led by Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn as a rookie last season. Smith likely was destined for work on special teams again this year, but his performances on that front during exhibition season weren't encouraging. Across three games, he recorded five punt returns for 40 yards (8.0 average) and three kick returns for 55 yards (18.3 average). With Minnesota landing Jalen Reagor via trade Wednesday, Smith-Marsette was deemed expendable by the team. If Smith-Marsette passes through waivers unclaimed, though, he'll be a candidate to be signed to the practice squad.
