Smith-Marsette sign with the Giants' practice squad Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Smith-Marsette appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Giants in 2024 but didn't survive Tuesday's roster cuts. The 2021 fifth-rounder will stay in New York as a member of the Giants' practice squad, and his special-teams experience should offer him the opportunity to be elevated to the active roster.