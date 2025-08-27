Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Signed to Giants' practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith-Marsette sign with the Giants' practice squad Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Smith-Marsette appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Giants in 2024 but didn't survive Tuesday's roster cuts. The 2021 fifth-rounder will stay in New York as a member of the Giants' practice squad, and his special-teams experience should offer him the opportunity to be elevated to the active roster.
More News
-
Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Cut by New York•
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Returning to Big Blue•
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Thrives as NY's top returner•
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Clear of concussion protocol•
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Evaluated for potential concussion•
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Ready to rock•