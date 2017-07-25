Enemkpali (knee) was "given a clean bill of health" by Dr. James Andrews, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The free agent linebacker last played in 2015, where he logged 13 tackles in 11 games for the Bills. Enemkpali had to sit out the entire 2016 season due to a torn ACL, but now that he's fully healthy he'll be on the market again. Expect a team to pick him up for a training camp tryout at the very least.