The Packers reverted Neyor to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Neyor was elevated for Saturday's wild-card loss to the Bears and logged three of Green Bay's 71 offensive snaps without getting a touch or target. The Packers' campaign is over, so Neyor is unlikely to play again this season, as another team would have to sign him to its active roster for him to be able to do so. The rookie hadn't been active on gameday prior to Saturday.