The 49ers waived Colletto on Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Colletto signed with with the 49ers in May as an undrafted free agent and had the opportunity to learn from one of the best fullbacks in the game as Kyle Juszczyk's apprentice. With the latter being inked on the roster, and the unlikeliness of San Francisco keeping two fullbacks through final cuts, this was always the rookie's likely destination. Still, a practice squad opportunity in his future would not be surprising.