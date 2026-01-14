default-cbs-image
Price is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Jordan Reid of ESPN reports.

Price will forgo his senior year of collegiate eligibility to jointhe professional ranks. In back-to-back years with Notre Dame, he logged more than 100 rushing attempts and 750 scrimmage yards. In 2025, Price scored a career-high 13 touchdowns, 11 rushing and two receiving. As long as he gives standard performances in any offseason events, Price is projected to be a Day 2 selection in next year's NFL Draft.