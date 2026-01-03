The Jaguars signed Van Lanen to a three-year, $51 million extension Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Schefter, the deal contains $32.5 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $55 million. Selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft by the Packers, Van Lanen was traded to Jacksonville following his rookie season and started just three games across his first four NFL seasons. Van Lanen, however, started at left guard in Week 10 this season and never looked back. He started Weeks 11 and 12 at right tackle and has played the past four games at left tackle. Van Lanen has played every position on the offensive line outside of center. Van Lanen is now signed through the 2028 season.