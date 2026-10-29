Jones (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Jones joined the Jaguars in early October, one month after being released from injured by the Bears in early September with an injury settlement. He was unable to play in Weeks 5 and 6 due to lingering hamstring injury, but his full practice Wednesday indicates that he'll make his 2026 debut against the Colts on Sunday. The addition of Jones gives the Jaguars depth in the secondary behind Montaric Brown, Jourdan Lewis and Travis Hunter.