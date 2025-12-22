Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Questionable with groin issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hainsey (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Hainsey left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a groin injury. Jonah Monheim will take snaps at center in Hainsey's absence.
More News
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Not playing Week 6•
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Not likely against Seahawks•
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Joining Jacksonville•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Clears injury report Wednesday•