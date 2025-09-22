Patrick caught his only target for 16 yards during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans.

The 31-year-old wideout from Utah has seen his snap share rise each week in Jacksonville, playing a season-high 21 offensive snaps Sunday. However, Patrick still operated as the team's No. 5 wide receiver and saw just one target, suggesting he's a minimal part of the offensive gameplan. He's expected to continue playing behind Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown (shoulder) and Parker Washington in a Week 4 matchup against the 49ers.