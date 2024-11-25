Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that Lawrence (shoulder) will practice Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence missed the Jaguars' final two games prior to the team's Week 12 bye with an AC joint sprain in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. While the quarterback could require surgery at some point to address the injury, the Jaguars don't appear ready to shut him down for the season just yet. Pederson said that the Jaguars will see how Lawrence fares in practice throughout the week before a determination is made on his status for Sunday's game against the Texans. If Lawrence remains sidelined for another contest, the Jaguars would turn to either Mac Jones or C.J. Beathard to start.