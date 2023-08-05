Campbell exited Saturday's practice after sustaining a concussion, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Campbell will now be sidelined for the immediate future until he clears the team's concussion protocol. The 23-year-old is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him record 70 tackles (55 solo), three interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown. He is expected to start opposite Darious Williams at cornerback this year.