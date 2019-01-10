Jalen Guyton: Entering 2019 NFL draft
Guyton has decided to forgo his senior season at North Texas to enter the 2019 NFL draft, Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle reports.
Guyton closed out his 2018 season with North Texas recording his third 100-yard receiving game of the campaign. The Notre Dame transfer, who landed with the Mean Green following a stint in junior college, posted a pair of impressive seasons, using his speed to rack up yards per catch marks of 15.8 and 14.9. A good showing at the NFL Combine and the team's pro day could boost Guyton up draft boards, but he's certainly not a guarantee to go in the first two days of the draft at this point.
