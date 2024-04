Turner is slated to sign with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, Anthony Broome of On3 Sports reports.

Turner went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft after going 18-for-21 on field-goal attempts and 65 of 66 on PATs with Michigan in 2023. He'll now potentially get a chance to compete with Michael Badgley for Detroit's starting kicker role in 2024.