Maclin was waived by the Bills on Sunday, Alex Brasky of SI.com reports.

The wide receiver flashed big-play ability during the preseason with Buffalo, recording a 71-yard catch-and-run touchdown and a 37-yard over-the-shoulder grab in the same preseason game. It was just hard to crack a Buffalo receiver room filled with experienced pros like DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir (undisclosed), Keon Coleman (foot) and Joshua Palmer. Maclin will likely rejoin the team as part of its practice squad if he clears waivers, per Brasky.