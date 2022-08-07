site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jarren Williams: Let go by Giants
Williams (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Williams played in six games for the Giants last season collecting 18 tackles. He'll now work to get healthy and earn an opportunity with another franchise.
