The Chiefs signed Brownlee to their practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brownlee had been on Kansas City's active roster until he was waived Monday. Rather than explore an opportunity elsewhere, the 26-year-old wideout is returning to the Chiefs as a member of the practice squad. Brownlee has played in five of the team's six games so far this season but has drawn just one target on offense while doing most of his work on special teams.