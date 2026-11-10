The Eagles waived Blue on Tuesday.

Philadelphia is now left with Saquon Barkley as the lone running back on its 53-man roster, but Elijah Mitchell will most likely be signed off the practice squad to replace Blue. After being signed off the practice squad himself in late October, Blue suited up in the Eagles' last two games but played just eight total snaps on offense while recording no rushing attempts and a nine-yard reception. His main contributions came on special teams, where he served as the Eagles' primary kickoff returner and gained 268 yards on 12 runbacks (22.3 average).