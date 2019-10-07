Badet (groin) worked out for the Packers on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Badet failed to make the Vikings' roster out of camp and dealt with a groin injury in the process. Now that the 25-year-old is officially healthy, he could be a candidate for a practice squad spot considering he has no NFL regular-season experience to date.

