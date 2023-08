The Packers waived Cotton (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Wednesday,Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cotton will now have the chance to pursue opportunities with other teams ahead of the 2023 campaign, as long as he can prove himself healthy. The 26-year-old receiver has appeared in just one NFL regular-season game since entering the professional ranks in 2020 after going undrafted out of Idaho.