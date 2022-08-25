Hawkins (undisclosed) was released from IR by the Saints on Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Hawkins was placed on injured reserve Aug. 6. The 28-year-old was competing for a depth role on the offensive line, but with his release he will now seek opportunities elsewhere.
