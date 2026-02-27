McCoy has been medically cleared after recovering from a torn ACL, Dane Brugler of The Athletic reports.

McCoy was able to return to practice this fall, but he still ultimately missed his entire final season at Tennessee while recovering from the knee injury. Brugler reports that McCoy will not participate in drills at the combine despite being cleared, but he will go through athletic testing at Tennessee's pro day. McCoy is among the top corners in the 2026 NFL Draft, though his ability to prove he is fully healed could ultimately dictate exactly where he is selected.