The Seahawks waived Reed on Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Reed started the season on the Seahawks' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was elevated for Week 3 against the Saints, when he played 22 snaps (six on defense, 16 on special teams) and finished with two solo tackles. Reed has mostly served in a special-teams role since being selected by Seattle in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he'll look to join a team in need of his services assuming he clears waivers. Reed's removal from the Seahawks' active roster makes room for wide receiver Cody White.