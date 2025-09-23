default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Seahawks waived Reed on Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Reed started the season on the Seahawks' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was elevated for Week 3 against the Saints, when he played 22 snaps (six on defense, 16 on special teams) and finished with two solo tackles. Reed has mostly served in a special-teams role since being selected by Seattle in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he'll look to join a team in need of his services assuming he clears waivers. Reed's removal from the Seahawks' active roster makes room for wide receiver Cody White.

More News