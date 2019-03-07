Jerry Tillery: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Tillery underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tillery is looking at a 3-to-4 month recovery timetable so he would likely be ready for training camp and the start of the regular season. The 22-year-old posted 29 tackles (18 solo), eight sacks and three forced fumbles during his senior campaign at Notre Dame.

Our Latest Stories