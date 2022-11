Mann was credited with an incomplete pass in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears. He also punted twice for a total of 118 yards.

Mann fumbled the snap on a field-goal attempt in the second quarter, so he picked up the ball and awkwardly chucked it forward, resulting in an incomplete pass and a turnover on downs. The miscue can be chalked up to wet conditions, as the game was played in a steady rain.