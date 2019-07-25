The Jets placed Poole (undisclosed) on their Non-Football Injury list Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

It's unclear what sort of injury Poole is dealing with, but it's serious enough to force him to miss the start of training camp. The Florida product was rewarded with a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Jets this offseason, after coming off of a 74-tackle, three-interception season for Atlanta in 2018. Once he's healthy, expect Poole to operate as the Jets' nickel corner in 2019.