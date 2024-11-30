Mosley (neck) is questionable to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mosley has missed the Jets' past four games while dealing with a neck issue, but he was able to log an FP/FP/LP practice progression this week and enters the weekend deemed questionable. The veteran linebacker would presumably move into a starting role if he's able to return, though he could be on a managed snap count given the nature of his injury and the fact that he's played more than one-third of New York's defensive snaps only once this season (in Week 1). Mosley's return would likely lead to less defensive snaps for Sam Eguavoen.