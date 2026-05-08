Trayanum signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Trayanum made four stops during his six-year college career, ultimately breaking out in 2025 with Toledo, rushing 182 times for 1,015 yards (5.6 YPC) and 12 touchdowns while adding 21 receptions for 212 yards and two scores. He's a bigger running back (5-foot-11, 224 pounds) who ran an impressive 4.50 40-yard dash for his size. He'll have a difficult time securing a roster spot, however, as Breece Hall, Braelon Allen (knee) and Isaiah Davis are all on the roster heading into the offseason program.