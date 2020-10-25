Mims (hamstrings) caught four of seven targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 18-10 loss to Buffalo.

Mims made an immediate impact in his NFL debut, leading the team in receiving yards while tying Braxton Berrios for the team lead in both targets and receptions. Breshad Perriman exited in the fourth quarter with a possible concussion and Jamison Crowder missed this game with a groin injury, so Mims could find himself serving as quarterback Sam Darnold's de facto No. 1 wide receiver in Week 8 against the Chiefs. That matchup projects to offer plenty of garbage time for the rookie second-round pick out of Baylor to pad his stats, as the winless Jets are sure to come in as massive underdogs.