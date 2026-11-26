Phillips (ankle) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Phillips has been working through an ankle injury over the past couple of weeks, so his DNP on Wednesday's report doesn't come as much of a surprise. The veteran defensive tackle will have two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's AFC East tilt against the Dolphins. Phillips has accumulated 42 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery across 11 regular-season games.