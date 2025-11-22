Phillips (foot) is questionable to play against Baltimore on Sunday.

Phillips logged a DNP-LP-LP practice log during Week 12 prep, which drew him the questionable tag for Sunday's game. Jowon Briggs and Mazi Smith would be slated for more snaps at defensive tackle alongside Jay Tufele if Phillips is not cleared to play. Phillips has logged 30 tackles (12 solo), including 0.5 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble across 10 regular-season games.