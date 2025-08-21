Jets' Harrison Phillips: Traded to Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Vikings traded Phillips to the Jets on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Phillips is coming off a strong season in Minnesota as he racked up 56 tackles (16 solo), with 2.0 sacks, in 17 games and is now headed to New York. The 29-year-old should have the chance to serve as one of the Jets' starting defensive tackles alongside Quinnen Williams once the regular season begins.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Starts all 17 games again in 2024•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Logs six tackles against Packers•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Ready for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Limited by knee injury•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Cleared Sunday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Added to injury report Friday•