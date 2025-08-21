default-cbs-image
The Vikings traded Phillips to the Jets on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Phillips is coming off a strong season in Minnesota as he racked up 56 tackles (16 solo), with 2.0 sacks, in 17 games and is now headed to New York. The 29-year-old should have the chance to serve as one of the Jets' starting defensive tackles alongside Quinnen Williams once the regular season begins.

