Oliver will play safety in 2024, according to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Oliver has spent the bulk of his first six NFL seasons at cornerback, but with his move to the Jets in free agency, a new position awaits the 27-year-old.
