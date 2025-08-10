Pritchett caught one of three targets for six yards in Saturday's 30-10 preseason win over the Packers. He also had a 23-yard kickoff return and returned four punts for 33 yards.

Pritchett's lone catch didn't come until the fourth quarter, but he saw extensive work as a return man on special teams. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound undrafted rookie out of South Alabama has an overlapping skill set with Xavier Gipson (shoulder) as an undersized wide receiver with special teams upside in the return game. The Jets are likely to keep one of Gipson or Pritchett on the 53-man roster, with Gipson's injury opening the door for Pritchett to continue improving his case for a spot after catching the coaching staff's eye with a strong training camp.